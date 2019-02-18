Anorexia was the 'darkest of the darkest'

Media player
Anorexia recovery: 'I know the darkest of the darkest'
Lara Rebecca, 18, says she knows the "darkest of the darkest" after recovering from the eating disorder anorexia.
Lara, from Cardiff, was dangerously thin at the age of 16, but has since returned to a healthy weight with the help of exercise and video blogging.
One of her recovery videos has amassed seven million views in three weeks.
If you need support with eating disorders, help and advice is available here.
18 Feb 2019
