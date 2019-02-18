Plastic waste 'makes me feel awful'

Video

Given that recycling rates in Wales are already among the best in the world, the Welsh Government says local councils and the public need to consider carefully whether new UK-wide proposals to tackle plastic waste would work here.

Ministers are urging people to take part in a series of consultations - including on the introduction of a so-called deposit return scheme for plastic bottles.

At the moment Welsh councils pick up plastic bottles as part of recycling collection from people's homes.

But a deposit return scheme would put the onus on shoppers to return the bottles themselves to machines in shops and supermarkets for recycling.

These pupils from Coedffranc Primary School in Neath were involved in a project picking up plastic from Aberavon beach in Port Talbot.