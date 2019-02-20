Video

Charlotte Busby's baby is only a few days old but is already at her third hospital.

She was born in Wrexham and put in special care but then transferred to Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital after she developed what turned out to be a lung problem.

The baby's condition improved and she was transferred to the new £18m neonatal unit at Glan Clwyd Hospital, which has intensive care facilities.

This is one of the new services set up by Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board, which aims to see more specialist treatment being available within north Wales.

The changes were introduced, not without some initial controversy.

Managers are putting together a three-year plan, aimed at transforming services, as it also grapples with financial, recruitment and waiting times difficulties.

Charlotte, from Wrexham, said the care her baby received had been "amazing".