Community takes over its own pub

Residents in Nefyn, Gwynedd, have bought their local pub, which shut in 2009, in the hope it will revitalise the high street which has lost shops and its banks over the last few years.
They also see it as a way to support the Welsh language by bringing people together to socialise.
Watch the full story on Wales Live on BBC One Wales at 22:35 GMT on Wednesday. It will also be available on the BBC iPlayer.
20 Feb 2019
