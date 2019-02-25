Media player
Sara Manchipp: 'Stalker's threats like a horror movie'
It is estimated one in five women and one in 10 men will experience stalking during their lifetime.
For Sara Manchipp, from south Wales, her experience was "like a horror movie".
She shares her story.
25 Feb 2019
