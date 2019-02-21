Respite centre 'a break' for families

Video

Ben, Rhodri, Jack and Portia say they feel "lucky" - all four have a bed for the next few nights in a new respite centre.

They all need specialised care, and the centre is a chance for their parents and carers to take a break.

But the Hafan y Sêr centre in Gwynedd is already oversubscribed - with a waiting list for new places.

It has added urgency to a campaign recruiting volunteers for new foster respite care roles in the region.

Ben Hibbard, 17, showed BBC Wales around his home for the next few days.