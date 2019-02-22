'I live knowing each day may be my last'

Media player
What is it like living with an unknown genetic condition?
Amy-Claire Davies has an unknown genetic condition which leaves her with potentially fatal agonising spasms.
But the 24-year-old, who was not expected to live past childhood, has chosen to dream of a bright future focussing on her family, friends, boyfriend and hobbies.
Ms Davies said she is one of a "new generation" of people who are still alive in adulthood thanks to medical advances, despite having terminal illnesses.
"My world is full of love. I have hopes and dreams for an incredible future," she said.
