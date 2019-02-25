Cheap or expensive make-up: Can you tell?
Cheap or expensive make-up: Can you tell the difference?

A lot of us feel pressure to buy the best - whether it is food, clothes, fitness gear, or even make-up.

But according to research by BBC Wales' consumer programme X-Ray, spending more does not necessarily get you the best make-up.

Despite a difference of £100 between the cheapest and most expensive make-up products, X-Ray found it did not always mean a better look.

In fact, some people preferred the cheaper products.

