Cheap or expensive make-up: Can you tell?

A lot of us feel pressure to buy the best - whether it is food, clothes, fitness gear, or even make-up.

But according to research by BBC Wales' consumer programme X-Ray, spending more does not necessarily get you the best make-up.

Despite a difference of £100 between the cheapest and most expensive make-up products, X-Ray found it did not always mean a better look.

In fact, some people preferred the cheaper products.