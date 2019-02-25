Media player
Cheap or expensive make-up: Can you tell the difference?
A lot of us feel pressure to buy the best - whether it is food, clothes, fitness gear, or even make-up.
But according to research by BBC Wales' consumer programme X-Ray, spending more does not necessarily get you the best make-up.
Despite a difference of £100 between the cheapest and most expensive make-up products, X-Ray found it did not always mean a better look.
In fact, some people preferred the cheaper products.
25 Feb 2019
