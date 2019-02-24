Media player
Can a video game teach people about mental health?
A team of scientists, game developers and mental health advocates have teamed up to create a series of video games which help people understand mental illness.
The three games feature characters with mental health conditions and have been created to fight the social stigma.
Munzir Quraishy offered his own experience of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) to help make one of the games.
24 Feb 2019
