Luke Symons speaks to family from Yemen prison
Luke Symons has been imprisoned without charge in war-torn Yemen for two years.
The 26-year-old from Cardiff was seized as a suspected spy in 2017.
His family said they are disappointed that the UK Government has failed to secure his release.
He finally managed to briefly speak to his family by phone as they campaign for his return home.
26 Feb 2019
