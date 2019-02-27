Video

Firefighters are still dealing with a grass fire stretching a mile in length after rescuing a man trapped in his tractor by the flames.

Fire crews spotted Arwyn Davies after being called to the gorse blaze at Glyndyfrdwy, Denbighshire, just before 16:00 GMT on Tuesday.

He is being treated in hospital.

Tom Bentley, who lives nearby, said: "I've lived in this area 20-odd years and I've never noticed fires this early in the year."

There were several grass fire across Wales on Tuesday, eight in Aberdare alone.