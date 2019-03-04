'School experience is not just learning'

Video

The cost of school life - from uniform and lunches to trips - is unfairly hitting Wales' poorest families, the children's commissioner has warned.

Her "charter for change" challenges government to "regain the ambition" to tackle issues which can lead to children's education suffering.

Sally Holland heard from 550 children, as well as parents and teachers.

Teenagers David, 13, from Swansea and Joel, 15 from Cardiff, are members of the commissioner's youth advisory panel.

This is a group of 11 to 15-year-olds who bring perspectives from young people.

They say some pupils may miss out if they cannot afford the same opportunities.