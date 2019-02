Video

A gambling addict said she used to go to bookies when she was homeless and spend all her money.

Sarah Grant, from Cardiff, said it was "somewhere warm and safe" but she was not welcome once she had spent all her money.

Councils could soon be given more power over where bookmakers can open new shops, in a bid to prevent clusters appearing in poorer areas.

The Association of British Bookmakers said this would see "up to half of all betting shops in Wales closing".