Mum pleads for abducted daughter's return

A woman from Cardiff has pleaded with her ex-partner to bring her daughter back to Wales from Libya six years after he abducted her.

Malgorzata Szymanowicz has not seen her daughter Talia since she was taken as a baby and says she "cannot be without her".

Her ex-partner Maher Belaid, served four years in prison after taking his daughter to live with his mother in north Africa, but has gone missing from his home in Hatfield, Hertfordshire.

She has now begged him to get back in touch and bring Talia home.