Festival celebrates harp history
A festival celebrating the harp and its historical ties to a town in Conwy county takes place on Saturday.

Llanrwst was an early home to harp makers and the promotion of the triple harp, with its 100 strings, after it came to Britain from Italy in the 17th Century.

Local musician Elin Angharad has organised the festival and showed how the triple harp sounds.

  • 02 Mar 2019
