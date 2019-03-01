Media player
From aisles to trials for young magistrate Luke Penney
When he is not working on the supermarket checkout, 22-year-old Luke Penney can be found in a court room.
The young magistrate from Neath can go from helping shoppers pack their groceries to deliberating over criminal cases.
He applied for the role after a woman asked to put up a flyer in the store, recruiting magistrates.
One year into the job, he said he is a "completely different person" in court to when he is behind the tills.
01 Mar 2019
