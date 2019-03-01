Media player
Three-hour bell-ringing attempt for St David's Day
Bell ringers from across Wales have met in a town to attempt a peal for more than three hours to mark St David's Day.
Members from the four Welsh ringing guilds met at St Mary's Priory Church, Abergavenny, on 1 March to attempt the feat.
They rang 10 bells, which date back to the end of World War Two.
01 Mar 2019
