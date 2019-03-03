Media player
Homelessness: 'Everywhere you look is pain, pain, pain'
A man who lived on the streets as a teenager said the current level of homelessness is the worst he has seen in almost 20 years.
Mathew Hancock, from Cardiff, often avoids the city centre because the problem is so bad and brings back painful memories.
Mr Hancock is a recovering drug addict who now advocates and campaigns for homeless people.
Cardiff council said it was working with other agencies to provide an "enormous range" of help and support.
