Unwrapping the plastic problem
Video

Shoppers are being asked to unwrap excess packaging from supermarkets as part of a campaign to highlight the issue.

Customers at several stores on Anglesey are being roped into the UK-wide "Mass Unwrap" campaign by the group Surfers Against Sewage.

The group's ambassador on the island Sian Sykes says she hopes it will help consumers think more about plastic pollution - and change some of their shopping habits.

  • 03 Mar 2019
