Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Unwrapping the plastic problem for Welsh shoppers
Shoppers are being asked to unwrap excess packaging from supermarkets as part of a campaign to highlight the issue.
Customers at several stores on Anglesey are being roped into the UK-wide "Mass Unwrap" campaign by the group Surfers Against Sewage.
The group's ambassador on the island Sian Sykes says she hopes it will help consumers think more about plastic pollution - and change some of their shopping habits.
-
03 Mar 2019
