Burns survivor Catrin Pugh is face of Avon beauty campaign
A woman who suffered burns to 96% of her body in a crash in the French Alps is the face of a new beauty campaign.
Catrin Pugh from Rossett, Wrexham, was given a one in 1,000 chance of survival and has had 200 operations since the 2013 crash near Alpe D'Huez.
Catrin, 25, is determined to help represent people who look different in the media and is the face of Avon's new Perfect Nudes beauty range.
04 Mar 2019
