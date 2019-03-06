Media player
Face blindness: The woman who cannot recognise her own face
Boo James has a relatively rare condition called face blindness, which means she cannot recognise the faces of her family, friends, or even herself.
For most of her life, she did not know she had the condition - also known as prosopagnosia - and blamed herself for the "social awkwardness" caused when she failed to recognise people.
Scientists have now launched a study they hope could help train people like Boo to recognise people better.
06 Mar 2019
