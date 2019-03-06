Media player
Autistic pupils make Lego films to boost social skills
A group of school pupils have been making mini-films out of Lego to help boost their social skills.
The children at The Hollies School in Cardiff have autism.
Making the films is said to encourage creativity and better socialising with classmates.
06 Mar 2019
