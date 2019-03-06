'Very unusual' delivery of five lambs

Media player
Cellan farmer's shock as sheep delivers five live lambs
A sheep and her five live lambs are fast becoming local celebrities - with neighbours visiting and sharing their shock on social media.
Sheep usually deliver between one and three offspring.
Despite the rarity of delivering five live lambs, farmer Emily Jones said it was the second time it had happened on her farm in Cellan, near Lampeter, though she did not know why.
"We've got two girls and three boys. They're a good size, fair play to the sheep," she said.
06 Mar 2019
