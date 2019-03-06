CCTV footage shows arsonist nearing hotel

Video

CCTV footage has shown arsonist Damion Harris approaching the hotel where he would start a fatal fire moments later.

Damion Harris, 31, of Llanbadarn Fawr, Ceredigion, has been jailed for 16 years after admitting the manslaughter of Juozas Tunaitis.

He also admitted arson and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent after setting fire to Ty Belgrave House in Aberystwyth last July.

Another hotel guest, Richard Simnett, who was on a family holiday, was seriously injured after falling from the building's roof.