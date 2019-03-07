Welsh but 'part of something bigger'
Living in Wales but feeling 'part of something bigger'

What does being Welsh mean to you?

As part of BBC Wales' Changing Face of Wales season of stories, young people talk about nationality.

Some regard themselves more Welsh than British while others say they feel as though they are "part of something bigger".

And for a few, it is just too difficult to answer.

