"When I washed or brushed it, huge clumps fell out," Josie Sinnadurai said.

The 25-year-old flamenco dancer had been told her hair was unlikely to ever grow back due to her autoimmune condition alopecia universalis, so she arranged to have a henna crown tattoo where her hair used to be.

"Being proactive about my hair loss gave me the confidence to move forward with my life," she said.

"Instead of feeling down and sad, I felt excited about the future."