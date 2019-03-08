Media player
International Women's Day: What makes an inspirational woman?
All over the world, people have been marking International Women's Day - from women in politics, sport and everything in between.
It is a day which promotes equality - when everyone is treated the same no matter who they are, where they come from, or whether they are male or female.
Events were held around Wales and HistoryPoints QR codes were available to be scanned by mobile phones to show stories about women's history.
We asked these people in Cardiff what makes an inspirational woman?
