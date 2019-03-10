Comic Con: Cosplayers meet in Cardiff

Media player
Comic Con Cardiff: Cosplayers gather for a day of fantasy
"It's a safe space for people to express their love of anything geeky, as well as to meet new people."
Film and Comic Con Cardiff welcomed cosplay fans dressed as all sorts of different characters on Saturday and Sunday.
Attendees at the event at the capital's Motorpoint Arena could take part in panels, autograph sessions and Cosplay Masquerade.
10 Mar 2019
