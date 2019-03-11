Major fire engulfs vehicle workshop
Fire engulfs vehicles in Bridgend workshop blaze

A huge fire at a vehicle workshop in Bridgend needed 50 firefighters to bring it under control

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service sent nine crews to the workshop in Australian Terrace at about 21:15 GMT on Sunday.

South Wales Police warned residents to stay indoors and close windows and doors due to thick smoke.

There were no reports of injuries and the fire was under control by 03:00.

