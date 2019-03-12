Storm Gareth brings 65mph winds
Storm Gareth to cause disruption with winds of 65mph

Strong winds are set to hit Wales as Storm Gareth batters the country.

A yellow "be prepared" warning for the whole of Wales is in force from 21:00 GMT Tuesday until 15:00 Wednesday.

The Met Office warned the storm could bring winds of up to 65mph, closing bridges and affecting flights and ferries.

