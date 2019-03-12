Storm Gareth brings 65mph winds

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Storm Gareth to cause disruption with winds of 65mph
Strong winds are set to hit Wales as Storm Gareth batters the country.
A yellow "be prepared" warning for the whole of Wales is in force from 21:00 GMT Tuesday until 15:00 Wednesday.
The Met Office warned the storm could bring winds of up to 65mph, closing bridges and affecting flights and ferries.
-
12 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window