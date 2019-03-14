Video

Wales could meet 100% of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2035, under an "ambitious" new plan set out by policy experts.

It urges Welsh Government to allocate more of its budget to green energy.

The Institute of Welsh Affairs (IWA) predicts 20,150 jobs could be supported annually if the target is achieved.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said Wales was making good progress and the IWA provided a "welcome insight" into what the future could look like.

Watch our video guide to how 100% of Wales powered by renewable energy might look like.

Video production by Gwyndaf Hughes.