Storm sewers: Overflows kick-up stink

Campaigners say much more needs to be done to prevent storm sewers in Wales emptying into waterways.

It follows ongoing concerns about raw sewage discharges into the River Conwy in Llanrwst following heavy rain.

An analysis of the 1,000 combined sewer overflows (CSO) monitored by Welsh Water has revealed that there were 30,000 similar incidents across Wales in 2017.

The water firm said without the releases, sewage would flood homes.