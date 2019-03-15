Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Storm sewers: Overflows kick-up stink in Conwy Valley
Campaigners say much more needs to be done to prevent storm sewers in Wales emptying into waterways.
It follows ongoing concerns about raw sewage discharges into the River Conwy in Llanrwst following heavy rain.
An analysis of the 1,000 combined sewer overflows (CSO) monitored by Welsh Water has revealed that there were 30,000 similar incidents across Wales in 2017.
The water firm said without the releases, sewage would flood homes.
-
15 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window