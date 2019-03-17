Video

An exhibition looking back on a former Polish hospital set up after World War Two is being held in Wrexham 17 years after it shut.

The complex in Penley had been part of a US military hospital which was given over to a Polish community in 1946.

At its peak, the campus-style hospital was home to 2,000 patients and staff.

Old cine film footage captured in the 1960s by teenager Andy Bereza, whose his father worked as a doctor, is part of the exhibition at Wrexham Museum.

Curator Jonathon Gammond described the hospital site as a part of "Poland in the middle of Wales" with a cinema, a chapel and recreation club.