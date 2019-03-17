Video

Fire crews in Swansea have been battling a large fire at a block of flats in the city centre.

The fire service said it was called to the former Oldway House, next to Alexandra House on the city's High Street, at about 18:45 GMT on Sunday evening.

Four appliances were sent to the scene, before the blaze was brought under control.

The building had been undergoing a £24m renovation for student accommodation.

The Mid and West Wales Fire Service said the building was understood to have been empty when the fire began.

Eye witness Christina Thomas caught the developing situation on camera.