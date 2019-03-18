Three dead at Cookstown hotel event
Video

Three teenagers have died at a St Patrick's Day party at a hotel in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

PSNI ACC Mark Hamilton says that while their investigations are at an early stage, there are reports of a crush at the scene.

He said initial enquiries indicate that a large group of young people were waiting to enter a disco.

