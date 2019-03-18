Wales Six Nations Celebration
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Wales Six Nations rugby celebrations

The victorious Welsh rugby team are being honoured for their Six Nations Grand Slam championship victory with a celebration at the National Assembly for Wales in Cardiff Bay.

We'll be showing live coverage of the event - approximate timings are 17:30 GMT to 19:00 GMT on Monday 18 March.

  • 18 Mar 2019