When is a free parking space not free?

After thinking she had found a spot to park for free, Kelly Venables was shocked to later receive a fine in the post.
An investigation has been launched after a parking attendant was caught putting up a temporary "no parking" sign before issuing a ticket.
He then took the sign away and the car's owner was sent a penalty notice for £100, a BBC investigation found.
UK Car Park Management Ltd issued the notice as part of its "self-ticketing" scheme which pays landowners £10 for reporting parking infringements.
18 Mar 2019
