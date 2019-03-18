Grand Slam champions given Welsh welcome
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Grand Slam champions given heroes welcome

Fans in Cardiff Bay cheered on the Welsh rugby team during celebrations on Monday.

Head coach Warren Gatland said: "I have loved every minute here, you people have been so friendly, welcoming. Thank you very much."

He was praised by team captain Alun Wyn Jones, who said: "He entered the room with a Grand Slam and will leave the room with a Grand Slam."

  • 18 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Highlights: Wales thrash Ireland to complete Grand Slam