Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I thought of suicide - now I exercise'
The editor-in-chief of Women's Health magazine has opened up about her battle with depression.
Claire Sanderson, who grew up in Abercynon in the south Wales valleys, was hospitalised twice and said at one stage she thought it would be easier if she killed herself.
Now she keeps her mental health in check through exercise and eating healthily.
If you are affected by issues raised in this video, you can click here for more information on accessing support.
20 Mar 2019
