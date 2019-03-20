Fears over seeing cancer patients in time

Video

There is a "real risk" to the future of cancer services in Wales because of a significant shortage of specialists, experts have warned.

One consultant warns of doctor "burn out" and a poorer quality service.

Royal College of Radiologists (RCR) figures show only three extra cancer doctors joined NHS Wales in the past five years, despite cancer rates and patient numbers rocketing.

The Welsh Government said it was working to improve recruitment.

Jane Eyres from Blackwood, Caerphilly county, is well aware how critical and complicated cancer treatment can be. Because of delays, her lymph node cancer was spotted at a relatively late stage and she faced an anxious wait to be diagnosed.

She speaks about the anxiety patients can feel, while Dr Martin Rolles, the RCR's cancer lead in Wales, said the shortage of cancer specialists poses a real risk for the future.