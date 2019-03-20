'He didn't know what was in those tablets'

Media player
Aberdare mum wants night club drug tests after son's death
A bereaved mother is calling for facilities to allow people to test drugs in night clubs after her son died of an overdose.
Nadia Rees's 23-year-old son Ben died in Berlin in 2015 after taking what he thought was ecstasy.
But it turned out to contain the cheaper, slower acting drug, PMA.
Now Nadia is calling for drug testing centres to become widely available because "don't' does not work".
