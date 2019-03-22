Influx of videos for terminally-ill boy

Media player
Terminally ill 11-year-old Harvey Hawkins loves dogs.
His cousin in Canada mentioned this in a Facebook post about the youngster, which has now been seen around the world.
The post prompted well-wishers to send funny videos of their pets to Harvey, who is being given end of life care at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital for Wales in Cardiff.
His mother, Jamie-Louise Wallace, from Merthyr Tydfil, said they had been "overwhelmed" by the response.
