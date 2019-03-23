Video

Blizzards, snow drifts, 80mph winds, searing heat and countless torrential downpours.

Des Lally, a 43-year-old dad-of-three from Brecon, faced all this as he walked up Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons on 364 occasions in the last 12 months.

On Saturday, he will take the last of these walks - his 365th - to the summit as he completes a challenge which has seen him raise more than £40,000 for charity.