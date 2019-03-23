Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Des Lally: The man who climbed Pen y Fan 365 times in a year
Blizzards, snow drifts, 80mph winds, searing heat and countless torrential downpours.
Des Lally, a 43-year-old dad-of-three from Brecon, faced all this as he walked up Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons on 364 occasions in the last 12 months.
On Saturday, he will take the last of these walks - his 365th - to the summit as he completes a challenge which has seen him raise more than £40,000 for charity.
-
23 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-47674435/des-lally-the-man-who-climbed-pen-y-fan-365-times-in-a-yearRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window