Burns survivor enters beauty pageant

A woman who suffered third-degree burns as a baby has entered a beauty pageant.

Laura Masters said entering Miss Unique Beauty UK, for women who have disfigurement, will help build her confidence and be more accepting of herself.

The 26-year-old carer from Caerphilly spent years hiding her scars, but now wants to help other burns survivors improve their body confidence.

She said: "I don't mind showing my lumps and bumps anymore."