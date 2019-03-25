How autistic man conquers mountains
Video

Spencer Kay, 47, cannot wash, feed or dress himself - but put a 3,000ft mountain in front of him and he will comfortably conquer it.

He has severe autism but while every day tasks are big challenges - he finds peace and freedom in the mountain ranges of north Wales.

Mikey and Charlotte tell their big brother's story.

  • 25 Mar 2019
