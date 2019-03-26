Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
From the archive: The Big Apple kiosk is repaired
Swansea's famous Big Apple kiosk underwent repairs in April 2010.
A campaign was launched to save the 1930s landmark in Mumbles after it was damaged by a car crashing into it the previous August.
In a report from 2010, Nicola Smith talks to builder Mark Reardon and owner Bert Bollom about the project.
-
26 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window