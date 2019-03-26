Footballer 'lucky' to be alive after heart scare

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Newport County's Fraser Franks 'lucky' to be alive after heart scare
Newport County defender Fraser Franks has said he feels lucky to be alive after the heart scare which ended his career.
Franks had "flu-like" symptoms before the heart problems which prompted his pregnant wife to take him to hospital.
The symptoms arose in the middle of the night after he had played for the Exiles against Notts County on 19 February.
-
26 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-47714151/newport-county-s-fraser-franks-lucky-to-be-alive-after-heart-scareRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window