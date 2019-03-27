Media player
'We're concerned about our children's health'
Residents on the most polluted street in the UK outside of London have been told by their council it will not buy their houses and help them move.
The Welsh Government told Caerphilly council it should buy homes on Woodside Terrace in Crumlin to be within clean air guidelines quicker.
Nitrogen dioxide levels on the street breach World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines and EU rules.
But councillors said greener vehicles would reduce pollution levels by 2025.
Residents said the council opting for a "do minimum" approach would be a "cop out".
