Video

Lora Evans describes her botched lip filler injection as "excruciatingly painful".

While the 32-year-old model, from Swansea, went to a fully qualified surgeon for the procedure, she felt he rushed it and she also had a bad reaction.

Her lips started splitting and going up towards her nose.

Some leading experts in Wales' aesthetics industry have now called for tougher regulation on dermal fillers.

The Welsh Government said it might consult on licensing them in the future.