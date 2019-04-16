How to make an ecobrick
Plastic pollution: How do you build an ecobrick?

A global movement highlights mass consumption of non-recyclable plastics, while putting them to good use.

The Ecobricks UK group on Facebook, set up last March, has 40,000 members and is part of the Global Ecobricks Alliance which started in the Philippines.

"Ecobrickers" use them make furniture or build walls. The starting point of an ecobrick is a plastic bottle...

